Winifred Elaine Sharrock, an adoring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt entered the arms of her Savior peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on April 6, 2022.

Born on June 15, 1933 to Edward Lee and Gladys Jones Porritt in Clarkston, Michigan.

She graduated from Clarkston High School, Clarkston, Michigan in 1951. At Clarkston High School she met her husband-to-be, Robert Sharrock. On October 29, 1953, they were married and began their life together. The two were married for 67 years before Robert’s passing on January 9, 2021. Elaine was an active member of Smyrna First United Methodist Church. She retired in 1993 from the state of Tennessee, Department of Personnel where she was Transactions Supervisor.

Because of her and her husband, Robert’s love, Elaine was blessed with a large family. She and Robert shared five children who they cherished. As their children’s families grew, they were then blessed further with seven grandchildren. Elaine lived a long, beautiful life and was able to meet her 13 great-grandchildren, Elaine and Robert were devoted to their family and attended every event revolving around their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren that they could. Their family was what they put first in their lives and their love and devotion were felt by multiple generations and will continue to blossom in the generations to come.

Elaine was well known for her loving, young spirit and love of a good time. She enjoyed playing the piano, playing games, crocheting, and spending time with her family. She was one-of-a-kind and was cherished by so many.

She is survived by her children Susan Quick of Normandy, Tennessee. Doak Sharrock of Smyrna, Tennessee, Peggy (Kenny) Thomas of Smyrna, Tennessee. Nancy Mullis of Lebanon, Coy Sharrock of Smyrna, Tennessee. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Bryan (Christi) Thomas and Bryson, Braye and Elaina (her namesake). Mark Thomas, Kevin (Olivia) Thomas, and Hunter and Hadleigh all of Smyrna Tennessee. Lisa Mullis, Amy Mullis, and Knox and Berkleigh Rhodes, Anna (Mark) Reeves Ayla, Ledger, and Archer all of Lebanon, Tennessee. Cody (Michelle) Sharrock and Cayden, Mayleigh and Raelyn all of McMinnville, Tennessee. Sisters: Sally Curry and Jean Kimberly of Gaylord, MI. Brothers: William (Joan) Porritt of Fairview, MI, and Robert (Ruthann) Porritt of Lake, Michigan. Several loving nieces and nephews.

She will live on in their hearts, stories, and memories as the woman who always had time to talk, play you a song, make you smile, or make you feel special.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert Dillingham Sharrock, and her sons-in-law, Bobby Quick of Nashville, Tennessee, and Lonnie Arthur Mullis, Jr.of Lebanon, Tennessee Sister, and brother-in-law William and Mary Radoye of Williamsburg, Virginia and brothers-in-law, John Curry and Gary Kimberly of Gaylord, Michigan.

“I will hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in Heaven.”

Visitation will be at 10 am on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Smyrna First United Methodist Church, 300 Sam Hager Street, Smyrna, TN followed immediately by the funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Mapleview Cemetery, Smyrna, TN.

Pallbearers will be grandsons: Bryan, Mark and Kevin Thomas, Cody Sharrock, and Mark Reeves.

