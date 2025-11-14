OBITUARY: Windell Crutcher Claxton

Windell C. Claxton, age 85, of Murfreesboro, passed away on November 12, 2025. He was born in Limestone County, AL to the late Robert and Ida Bell Claxton. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers Robert, Bill, and Garland Claxton; and wife Jacqueline Butcher Claxton.

He is survived by Peggy Sykes Claxton; sons, Ronald Roy (Amy) and Derek Paul (Ashley) Claxton; step-daughters Lisa Ledger and Sherry Velasquez; 12 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

Windell was the 1958 Indiana State Cross Country Champion and was inducted into the Hobart High School Hall of Fame. He was a proud US Army Veteran who loved bluegrass Gospel and enjoyed watching most sports with a particular fondness for Alabama Football. He retired at age 52 from Inland Steel. He was an active member of Oakland Church of Christ in Athens, AL and Cason Lane Church of Christ in Murfreesboro.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.