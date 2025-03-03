OBITUARY: Wilmer ‘Joe’ Joseph Travis

Wilmer “Joe” Joseph Travis, born September 1, 1935, passed away at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital on February 28, 2025 at the age of 89.

He was a native of Antioch, Tennessee but resided in Murfreesboro for most of his life. Joe was a carpenter for many years and served in the United States Army.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Wilmer Cleveland Travis and Mary Shipp Travis; siblings, Barney Travis, Tim Travis, Johnny Travis, Tony Travis, and Ruby Lovvorn.

He is survived by his wife, Mary D. Travis; children, Mark Travis, Amy Travis Yates, and Linda (Warren) Naron; siblings, Grady “Butch” Travis, Jerry Travis, and Flora Mai Gunnels; grandchildren. Anna Yates, Owen Yates, Caroline Yates, Lucas Naron, and Madison Naron; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Eddy Poole officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as active pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

