Wilma Ruth Warren Smotherman, age 90, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 after an extended illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Edward E. Smotherman. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Frank Edward and Hester Lee Campbell Warren; her brothers, Paul Warren, Jack Warren, and Donald Warren.

She is survived by her sister, Edwana Avaritt, and brother, R. D. Warren (Cheryl), and 3 daughters, Linda Smotherman, Pam (Darryl) Lewis, Susan (Jerry) Gammon all of Murfreesboro; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was a loving and faithful wife to her husband and was the supportive backing behind all of her husband’s successes. She loved playing the piano, especially at church, gardening, and canning, tending to her flowers; and she was an astute and learned student of God’s word!

A special thank you to those who cared for and loved her during her stay at Stones River Manor.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Donations in memory of Ruth can be made to:

Stones River Manor – 205 Haynes Dr., Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Alzheimer’s Association – 478 Craighead St. #200, Nashville, TN 37204

