OBITUARY: Wilma O. Crawford

Wilma O. Crawford, age 85, passed away on December 9, 2025, at her residence. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and was passionate about dogs and exotic birds.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, John Preston Sr and Elizabeth Landers Preston; son, Randy Crawford, daughter, Teresa Williams, son-in-law, Dale Williams; brother, John “Bubb” Preston, Jr; and grandson, Mike Smitty Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Crawford; daughter, Heather Crawford; brother, Doyle (Bonnie) Preston; daughter-in-law, Cindy Crawford; grandchildren, Cory Crawford-Young, Cody (Anna) Crawford-Young, Nicole (David) Kennedy, Kara (Chris) Warfield, Wayne (Raenell) Patterson; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, December 11, 2025, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:30 PM, Friday, December 12, 2025, at Jennings and Ayers Bro. Jim Powers is officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

