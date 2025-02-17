OBITUARY: Wilma Lee Perry

Wilma Lee Perry, age 65, passed away on February 14, 2025 at her residence in Murfreesboro.

She was born in Nashville and a Special Ed Teacher.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie James Dotson, Mary Margaret Stratton Dotson; husband, Phillip Wayne Perry; and siblings, James Leslie Dotson, William Woodrow Dotson, Carol Dotson, Paul Daniel Dotson, Eugene Leonard Dotson.

She is survived by her son, Brian Christopher Daniels; brother, Bobby Joe (Shirley) Dotson of Mississippi; and sisters, Shirley (Carl) McCoy of Manchester and Wanda Holland of Murfreesboro; grandson, Chris (Cory) Daniels and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Carter and Oliver Daniels; and a host of nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be set for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908, 901-595-3300, www.stjude.com

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

