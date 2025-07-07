OBITUARY: Wilma Hazel Spence

Wilma Hazel Spence, age 95, passed away June 30, 2025 in Murfreesboro, TN. She was born in Oklahoma City, OK and a resident of Murfreesboro. Wilma was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Jacksonville, FL.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Wilmot Nelson Summerall and Cecil Godwin Summerall.

She is survived by son, Morris James (Gail) Spence; daughter, Deborah Burcham; grandchildren, Steven (Shelley) Spence, Chris Spence, Rachael (Luke) Zelechoski, Dan (Juwina) McNamara and Tim McNamara; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Graveside service will be on July 11, 2025 at the Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Jacksonville, FL.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

