OBITUARY: Wilma Dean Ward

Wilma Dean Ward, age 85 of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 31, 2025.

She was born July 15, 1939, in Leoma, TN to the late Roland and Eula Fox Williams. Also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Larry Ward; daughter, Sandra Ward Horton; and sister, Dorothy Williams.

She is survived by her daughters, Sheila (Tom) Nattress; Sheryl (Sean) Williams; grandchildren, Brad Nattress; Jared Nattress; Drew Horton; and Kristen (Jacob) Pruitt; great grandchildren, Dillon Nattress; Cole Nattress; sister, Wanda Holt; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Wilma was a member of Hillview Baptist Church. She worked in the medical field for 40 years. She loved Christmas and cooking; her door was always open to everyone. Most of all she loved her family dearly.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, from 11am – 1pm with the service to follow at 1pm in the chapel. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery with Pastor Tom Brantley officiating.