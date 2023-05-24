OBITUARY: Willis Jane Jones

Willis Jane Jones, age 84, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at her residence.

She was born in Fordsville KY and has lived in Murfreesboro for the past 46 years.

Willis was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis Seaton and Hazel Griffith Seaton; husband, James Thomas Jones; daughter, Cathy Pearce; brother, Darrell Seaton; and sister, Amanda Rusher.

She is survived by daughter, Valerie Mobley; brother, Edsel Seaton; sisters, Brenda Hammond, Shirley Seaton Coppage; seven grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 9:00 AM until time of chapel service at 11:00 AM, May 26, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Amy Ragsdale officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/