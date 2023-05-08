OBITUARY: Willie May Ivie

Willie May Ivie, age 81, passed away on Sunday, May 4, 2023 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a former employee of Square D.

Willie was preceded in death by her parents, Alex Haynes and Dora Blyth Haynes; brother, John Haynes, Wayne Haynes; and sisters, Peggie Jean Puckett, Ester Layne, Gwendolyn Joy Haynes.

She is survived by daughters, Vivian Lynn Jones, Connie Renae Mathis; brothers, Rubin Haynes, George Haynes; and grandchildren, Buddy Jones, Dylan Jones, Michael Brown and Daniel Mathis.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Monday, May 8, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with her grandson, Buddy Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Willie to Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 2410 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203; 615-342-1000.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

