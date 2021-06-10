Willie “Buddy” Edward Gregory – age 88 of LaVergne TN, passed away June 7, 2021. He is the son of the late Willie Gregory and Beulah Mae Gregory. He is also preceded in death by his son, Jackie Lee Gregory; his brothers, Paul Gregory and James R Gregory; sisters, Barbara Ann Gregory Waterston Randolph, and Francis Gregory Fitzgerald.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janice Faye Gregory; daughter, Janice Gregory Reyer (Mickey); sons, James Edward Gregory (Lori), and Jeffrey Ray Gregory (Sandy); Grandchildren, Brandon (Sarah) and Blake Reyer, Hunter, Danny, Steven, and Jesse Gregory, Nikki and Kenny Newsom.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, June 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Friday, June 11, 2021 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.