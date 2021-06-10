Willie Edward Gregory

Willie “Buddy” Edward Gregory – age 88 of LaVergne TN, passed away June 7, 2021. He is the son of the late Willie Gregory and Beulah Mae Gregory. He is also preceded in death by his son, Jackie Lee Gregory; his brothers, Paul Gregory and James R Gregory; sisters, Barbara Ann Gregory Waterston Randolph, and Francis Gregory Fitzgerald.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janice Faye Gregory; daughter, Janice Gregory Reyer (Mickey); sons, James Edward Gregory (Lori), and Jeffrey Ray Gregory (Sandy); Grandchildren, Brandon (Sarah) and Blake Reyer, Hunter, Danny, Steven, and Jesse Gregory, Nikki and Kenny Newsom.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, June 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Friday, June 11, 2021 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here