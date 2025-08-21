OBITUARY: Willie Donnie McMahan

Willie Donnie McMahan “Granny Mac”, age 100 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away at home on Tuesday August 19, 2025. She was a native of Cannon County and was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Leon McMahan; great-grandson, Brent West, and sister, Nancy Dewese.

Mrs. McMahan was a member of the Church of Christ and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Harrell; sons, Larry McMahan and wife Barbara, John McMahan and wife Carol; Grandchildren, Larry McMahan, II and wife Kendra, Melinda West and husband Gary, Chris McMahan, Jeff McMahan, Yolanda Juergens and husband JP, Nahlah Rogers; Great-grandchildren, Mackenzie McMahan, Bailey McMahan, Brittany Simons and husband Scott, Christy McMahan,, Chaise McMahan, Hailey Lowe; great-great- grandchildren, Ryan, Tyler, Rylee, Tyiana, Landen, Melodie, Remington, Kingston, Kaydence.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Gentiva Hospice, especially Roxy and Dena.

Visitation will be Friday August 22nd 4:00PM to 8:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 1:00PM Saturday August 23rd at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Bro Herb Alsup will officiate. Interment will follow in MacMahan Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

More Obituaries

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email