OBITUARY: William Thomas ‘Tommy’ Fentress

William Thomas “Tommy” Fentress, age 75, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Mr. Fentress was the son of the late William A.” Buck” and Mary Emalou Bennett Fentress.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda Sue Fentress; daughter, Tennie Strait and her husband Richard Strait; sisters, Patty Higgason, Gill, Baby Patty; brother, Doug Benett; sister-in-law, Dora Marcrum and her husband Richard; brother-in-law, Mike Baggett and his wife Jennifer; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Rooney; sisters, Daisy, Mary, Ninnie and Zula; and brother, Andy Wayne Fentress.

Mr. Fentress was a skilled handyman, having been in sheet metal work, wiring and other types of construction for many years. Tommy was a relative of Alvin C. York.

Service to celebrate Mr. Fentress will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, August 31, 2024 at Roselawn Funeral Home with mausoleum placement to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will also be on Saturday, August 31, 2024 from 11:00 am till 1:00 pm at Roselawn Funeral Home. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

A special thanks to caregivers, Brenda Fentress, Dora Marcrum, Richard Marcrum and Jesse Marcrum, Dr. Randy Fullerton and his staff, All Heart Health Care, Cindy Daniel and to pallbearers, Bill Marcrum, Jr, Richard Marcrum, Jr, Chris Gentry, Fred Baggett, Jackson Baggett and Mike Brady.

