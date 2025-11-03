OBITUARY: William Thomas Shipp

William Thomas Shipp Age 87 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully at home on October 7, 2025. He was born February 24, 1938 in Atlanta, Georgia. He worked in the computer operations industry at Lockheed Georgia and TVDATA. He retired from The Stibo Software Group in Marietta in 2000. Tommy enjoyed golf, building and networking computers, and wood working. He also volunteered with AARP Tax-Aide preparing income tax returns for senior citizens in Chattanooga and later after his move to Murfreesboro.. He attended St. Patrick’s Anglican Church in Murfreesboro, TN.

Known fondly as Tom, Tommy, and Pop, he was a loving husband, father, step-father, brother, uncle, and grandfather.

Tom graduated from Campbell High School in Smyrna, GA and Massey Business College in Atlanta, GA. He continued his education at John Marshall Law School in Atlanta, GA.

Tom was pre-deceased by his mother, Ovoline Shipp. He is survived by his wife, Eunice Cowan Hodges of Murfreesboro. Tom and Eunice were high school sweethearts who reconnected later in life. Tom is also survived by his daughter Jenny (Todd) Winkleman of Cypress, TX; granddaughters Quinn Winkleman and Brittney (CJ) Jackson of Jasper, GA; step-sons Dean (Cathy) Hill of Sun City Center, FL, and Hal (Dana) Hodges of Mary Esther, FL; and step-daughter Beth (Ray) Kasch of Smyrna, TN; sister, Brenda Null of Austin, TX, and several nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held November 8, 2025, at 2:00 EST at Kennesaw Memorial Park (1306 Whitlock Ave) in Marietta, GA and will be officiated by Rev’d Ray Kasch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimers’ Association (alz.org) or Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center (vicc.org)

