OBITUARY: William Thomas Holden

William Thomas Holden, age 100 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away from this life on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

He was born April 5, 1924, in Christiana Community, son of Leonard M. Holden and Willie Irene (Ralston) Holden.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Oma Dell Holden; his aunt Mary M. Holden; brothers, Mitchell, David, Charles, and Harry; grandson, Chris Douglas and his beloved friend and companion in later life, Ms. Elsie Harris.

Survivors include daughter, Deborah (Mike) Trotter; son, Dennis (Bonnie) Holden; grandsons, Mark (Priscilla) Douglas and Clint (Hope) Holden; granddaughters, Kelli (Michael) Overstreet and Robyn (Shannon) Pulley; along with thirteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Wylma Jones.

He was a kind and loving man that loved an adventure and especially meeting and talking with people. He was “Thomas” growing up with his family but when he left Tennessee, people started calling him “Bill”. He settled in Arizona in 1958 and remained there until 2005 during which time he was owner and auctioneer of Bill’s Auction in Phoenix for over 30 years. After retirement from auctioneering, he bought and flipped snow-bird residences in and around Phoenix and Tucson, AZ.

As requested, he will be cremated and his remains will be interred beside his mother in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, 8151 Hant Hollow Road, Rockvale, TN on Sunday, August 25, 2004, at 2:00 P.M.

A special thanks to all the nurses and aides at Community Care for the loving and kind care given to our Daddy the past eighteen months. He will always hold a special place in the hearts of everyone that knew him.

An online guestbook for the Holden family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

