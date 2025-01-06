OBITUARY: William ‘Sean’ Little

Mr. William “Sean” Little, age 54, was born on July 27, 1970 and went to be with the Lord on January 1, 2025.

He was born in Athens, AL but spent much of his life in Murfreesboro, TN. Sean was a 1988 graduate of Oakland High School and a longtime member of North Boulevard Church of Christ.

Beloved son, brother, husband, and father, Sean spent most of the last 20 years living and working in Cincinnati, OH where he met and married the love of his life, his devoted wife, Taunya.

Sean was a die-hard Tennessee Volunteer fan and could always be counted on for an enthusiastic football conversation. His family wants him to be remembered for his huge heart that was full of compassion and kindness. Sean was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Sean is survived by his wife, Taunya Little; children, Brittany Little, Michelle Woodruff and her husband Dustin, Matthew Dailey and his wife Brittany, and Michael Dailey; several grandchildren; mother, Ruby Little; sisters, Michelle Ayers and her husband Jim, Christy Little, and April Westbrooks and her husband Sam; a host of nieces and nephews; and his beloved aunt, Faye Terry and her husband Jack.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Hill Little.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, January 7, 2025 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For those who wish, memorials may be made to North Boulevard Church of Christ Benevolence Fund, 1112 N Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 in memory of Sean.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

