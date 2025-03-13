OBITUARY: William Russell Bryant, Sr.

William Russell Bryant, Sr., age 93, passed away Monday, March 10, 2025. He was born in New Bern, North Carolina to the late William V. and Elizabeth Robinson Bryant. He was also preceded in death by five siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Reverend Vivian Bryant; son, William Russell Bryant, Jr., daughter, Darmetta Dailey; one grandchild; three great grandchildren; brother, Franklin Bryant; and a multitude of wonderful nieces, nephews, family and close friends.

William was a United States Army Veteran and member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. He was proud of his faith and loved the Lord with all of his heart. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, March 20, 2025 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.