OBITUARY: William Roy Deason III

William Roy Deason III born on 7/20/1947 in Chattanooga TN departed this earth and started his heavenly journey with Jesus Christ on 9/7/2024.

He is preceded in death by his mother Phyllis West Trotter and father MC Trotter.

He leaves behind his loving wife and best friend of 42 years who would have been celebrating their anniversary on 9/13 Paula Suzette Deason. Daughter Stephanie Nicole Deason Norwood and husband Jimmy Frank Norwood of Murfreesboro TN. Brother Mike Trotter and sister Kathy Trotter Dunningan. Sister in Christ and close family friend Donna Shearron.

Roy was one of a kind. The highlight of his career was serving as a Federal Police Officer. He enjoyed his time serving and loved sharing his stories with everyone. He never met a stranger. If you crossed his path, he remembered you forever. He was the best father and husband that anyone could ask for. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his wife and daughter. As long as they were together it didn’t matter what they were doing or where they were at. He accepted everyone as they were. He had the biggest and kindest heart and would give you the shirt off his back. You didn’t tell him you liked something because he would somehow figure out how to make it happen no matter how big or small.

He loved his fur babies Ellie, Mary Beth, Noah, Caleb and Summer. He loved to make people laugh. He was such an amazing loving hardworking man who loved his wife and daughter with every fiber of his soul. There are really no amount of words that could describe how amazing of a man Roy really was. Please pray for our family during this time of tremendous loss. Our hearts are shattered. The world lost an amazing man.

A private graveside service with close family and friends will be held at Evergreen Cemetery at 10 am Wednesday, September 11th, 2024 https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

