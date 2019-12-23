William Richard Wilson, age 73 of Smyrna, died Thursday December 19, 2019. He was born in College Grove TN and was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Raymond Wilson, and Effie Taylor Wilson; stepson, Edward Byron. Mr. Wilson was retired from AVCO.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Helen Wilson, Two Children and Five stepchildren; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Borel.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 7:00PM Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 11:00AM Monday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Daryl Clarke McMurtry will officiate, Burial to follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com