OBITUARY: William Raymond Cade

William Raymond Cade, age 86 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro. He was a native of West, Mississippi and was a son of the late Robert Allen Cade and Elsie Mae Aldridge Cade. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Betty Lou Cade Reynolds and Robert Frank Cade.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, LaTane’ Ramage Cade; a son, Will Cade and wife, Dr. Wanda Bray Cade; two grandchildren, Madison Elizabeth Cade and fiancé Thomas Bardabelias, Wyatt Ramage Cade; siblings, Grady Lee Cade, Wendell Allen Cade and wife Juawice; sister-in-law, Jane Elinor Cade, brothers in law, Larry Ramage, Robert “Bob” Ramage; many nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Cade was a proud United States Army Veteran and was a member of Lascassas Baptist Church. He retired in 2011 after a fifty-one-year career in wholesale hardware with Henderson and Baird Company through its transitions to HDW inc. and later, ESOP company.

A memorial gathering will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Saturday, February 7, 2026, from 1:00 until 3:00 pm. Interment will be at a later date in Brister Cemetery between West and Durant, Mississippi.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels, and an online guestbook is available for the Cade family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

