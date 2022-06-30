William Ray ‘Bill’ Carey Sr., age 90, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with our Lord on Monday afternoon, June 27 surrounded by family.

A native of Harrodsburg, KY, he was preceded in death by his parents, James Everett Carey and Gertie Mae Yates; his brothers, John Carey and James H. Carey; one sister, Lula Frances Carey-Alford, and his beloved wife of over 61 years, Jackye Louise (Smithers) Carey.

Mr. Carey is survived by his son, William Ray “Bill” Carey Jr and his wife Libby; grandson, William Ray “Trey” Carey III and his wife Abbey; grandchildren Lillian Broox Carey and William Ray “Leo” Carey IV — all of Murfreesboro. He also has two brothers, Cecil B. Carey and Everett Haskell Carey, who still reside in Kentucky.

Mr. Carey was a self-made man who worked hard and built a wonderful life for himself and his family. Soon after moving to Murfreesboro in 1961, he became a local realtor and pillar of the Murfreesboro community.

He has been a faithful member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church and actively involved in a number of civic clubs, community organizations, and positions of public service in Murfreesboro for the past 60 years.

In 1977, he started a charity golf tournament to raise money for the American Diabetes Association that came to be known as “The Bill Carey REALTOR Golf Scramble” and is still active to this day. After 45 years, it is one of the longest (if not the longest) running charity events in Rutherford County.

It’s difficult to say whether he was a more avid golfer or rabid Kentucky basketball fan. However, if you knew him, you definitely knew that he was both! To know him was to love him. And he was known and loved by so many in the Murfreesboro community and beyond.

Funeral services will be on Friday, July 1 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Visitation is 10:00-12:00 with service at noon. Rev. Trey Carey, Dr. Jim Clardy, and Rev. Martha Touchton will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Donations can be made in memory of Mr. Carey to St. Marks United Methodist Church or Fellowship United Methodist Church.

However, he loved his family the most. And we loved him. And that’s what matters most – “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” (1 Corinthians 13:13).

