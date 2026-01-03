OBITUARY: William Randall Greene (Randy)

William Randall (Randy) Greene, age 73, passed away on December 26, 2025, after a brief illness. He was a veteran in the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maxine Greene and Bill Greene.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Debbie; his sister, Brenda Bates of Columbia, TN; his stepdaughter, Candace Ray of Smyrna; his stepson, Dylan Ray of Murfreesboro; and four grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at the Middle Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane, Nashville, TN 37221 on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice in his honor.