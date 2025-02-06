OBITUARY: William Phillip Gadd Jr.

WILLIAM PHILLIP GADD JR.

William Phillip Gadd Jr., aged 68, passed away on January 29, 2025, at Centennial Hospital in Nashville, TN. Born in Covington, KY on January 13, 1957, William, affectionately known as Phil, was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, and friend who touched the lives of many with his patience, reliability, and knack for solving problems.

Phil graduated from Walton Verona High School in 1975 and went on to have a successful career, initially managing at Multiform Plastics and later as a Sales Manager for Commonwealth Insurance. His work ethic and leadership were admired by his colleagues and friends alike.

Phil served as a Mason within the Masonic Lodge and was a follower of the Pentecostal faith.

A lifelong mechanic, Phil loved working on cars, lawnmowers and practically anything that required fixing. His hobbies also included a deep love for music, watching racing, sports and especially cheering for college basketball’s UK Wildcats.

Above all, Phil cherished his role as a father and grandfather, always putting his family first and ensuring their happiness and well-being.

Phil is survived by his only daughter, Ambrosia Bennett (whom he had with ex-spouse Leslie Minor), and son-in-law Clifford Bennett; grandchildren, Liam, Rowen, Raiden, and Athena Bennett; brother, David Gadd; stepsons, Joshua Overstreet and R.J. Haines; nephew, Joshua Gadd; niece, Victoria Gadd; and his spouse, Christina Gadd, from whom he was separated.

He will also be dearly missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents Charlene Williams-Gadd and William Phillip Gadd Sr.

A memorial for Phil will be held at a later time.

His life and legacy will be remembered by all who knew him as a man who loved deeply, worked hard, and always took the time to lend a hand or an ear to those in need.