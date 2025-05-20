OBITUARY: William Paul “Bill” Hodge

Mr. William (Bill) Paul Hodge age 74 passed from this earth Wednesday, May 7, 2025 following an extended illness at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

Bill was born in Independence Kansas, September 8, 1950 to the late Raymond and Ruth Ann Tucker Hodge. Aside from his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother Ray Hodge, sister Joann Hodge Miller and grandson Robert Norris.

Bill is survived by his wife Donna VanWinkle Hodge of 33 years, his cat OJ, sister Betty Cox of Trimble, MO, sons Billy Ray Hodge of Oklahoma, Tommy Pitts (Kelly Garland), daughters Kimberly Short, DeLacey (Mark) Hillis and April Pedigo (Joey Haynes) all of Murfreesboro.

Grandchildren: Lillie, Abby, Blake, Codey, Hunter, Lincoln, Drew, Patience, Brianna, Gavin, Camden, Keeley, Lindsey, Ashley, Alyssa, Michelle, Tyler, Owen, & Waylen. Nine great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many other loved ones.

Bill was a Navy veteran that served in the Vietnam War. He loved his country, but most important he loved his family and friends. Bill was an Alabama football fan and was not afraid to show his support to anyone that would look.

Bill moved to Tennessee in 1990 to work for the City of Murfreesboro Water Treatment Plant where he retired after 26 years.

Visitation with the family will be May 25th from 1-3 with the Memorial service at 3pm at Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Jerry Howard officiating.