OBITUARY: William O. ‘Bill’ Bradley

William O. “Bill” Bradley, age 77 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

He was born in Nashville, TN to the late William Bradley, Sr. and Jessie Bradley.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Nina Dunn Bradley; and son, Jay Bradley.

Mr. Bradley is survived by his wife, Kay Bradley; stepdaughter, Cayce Perkins; grandchildren, Will Bradley and Rachel Bradley; daughter-in-law, Julie Bradley; nephew, Josh Gregory; and many friends, small group, and extended family members.

Mr. Bradley was a member of North Boulevard Church of Christ. He was a mortgage banker and worked as a delivery driver for his beloved Team Electric upon retirement.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM at North Boulevard Church of Christ with visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Bradley’s memory to New Day Vision at North Boulevard Church of Christ, 1112 N Rutherford Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

