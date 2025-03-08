OBITUARY: William Michael Stephens

William “Will” Michael Stephens

June 14, 1977 – March 2, 2025

Age 47

After a 4 month battle with cancer, Will is now healed and with his savior, Jesus Christ.

Will grew up showered in love by his parents, grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins. He had a close knit family. He especially spoke lovingly of his grandparents who were a big part of the man he became. As a teenager, he followed in the footsteps of his uncle Charlie, his dad’s brother, and became a commercial fisherman. He did this for over two decades. It was in his blood.

He met Tia in 2010, and their friendship quickly flourished into a life partnership. In 2015, Tia’s son required a medical procedure that brought them to Nashville, where Will began working two jobs. He was employed at UPS, but his heart was in his other job, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, where he took care of maintaining the racetrack, the grounds, and so much more. He loved everything about it. He especially loved the people. And when he became sick, in November 2024, it became evident that the people loved him too.

Will is already greatly missed. He was a good man. He was sweet, funny, caring, and very hard-working. The words “I can’t” were not in Will’s vocabulary. He always found a way! We were all very blessed to have had him in our lives and saddened that our time with him was cut short.

Will was predeceased by his stepmom Judy Stephens, his grandparents William “Bill” and Jacqueline Stephens, and Betty Corbin.

Will is survived by his son Trevor Stephens, grandchildren Aidin and Ada, stepdaughter Hailey Stephens, his father Johnny Eugene Stephens, mother Melba Compton, his brother Chris Stephens (Kellie), nieces Paizleigh, and Myleigh, his brother Matthew (Kristin), niece Gracelyn and nephew Gavin, brother Jeremiah, Uncle Randy Corbin (who was more like his brother), numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and last, but not least, his partner and love of his life, Teresa “Tia” Morgan.

There will be a celebration of life in Nashville at a later date, for our friends, family and extended family. Details will soon be posted.

Romans 8:38-39

“For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus, our Lord.”