OBITUARY: William Michael Faulkner

William Michael Faulkner, age 58 of Murfreesboro died Monday December 15, 2025. He was a native Rutherford County and was preceded in death by nephews, Brian Jacobs, and Taylor Arnold.

Mr. Faulkner had worked for Bridgestone Tire Company in La Vergne and was a devoted son, brother, and uncle .

He is survived by his mother, Shirley Ann Faulkner; sisters; Cathy Underwood and husband Thomas, Michelle Faulkner and Bruce Dolberry, Heather Bowman and husband Jason; nieces and nephews, Erica Earle and husband Trey, Tommy Underwood III, and wife Kristen, Aaron Scott Campbell, Jacob Bowman and wife Katlyn, Savannah Burns and husband Patrick, Great nieces and nephews Khloe, Aurora, Grayson, Riley, Blakeleigh, Dawson, James Cordell, Nataleigh, Wrenley.

Visitation will be Sunday December 21st 12 Noon until 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Thyatria Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jaco Bowman, Aaron Campbell, Jason Bowman, Johnny Davis, Tommy Rinehart, Tommy Underwood III. www.woodfinchapel.com