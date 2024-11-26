OBITUARY: William “Mark” Binkley

William “Mark” Binkley, Age 82, of LaVergne, TN, passed away November 22, 2024.

Preceded in death by his wife, Opal June Binkley; parents, Williams and Lilly Binkley; son Anthony Binkley; sister Betty Jean Farrington.

He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Linda Binkley; step-sons, Jon and Jeff Sexton; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

