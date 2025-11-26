OBITUARY: William Louis Hollingsworth

William “Bill” L. Hollingsworth, a man of steadfast faith, quiet strength, and unwavering devotion to family and country, passed peacefully in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, surrounded by the loved ones who meant everything to him. Born on July 26, 1934, in the small town of Seville, Florida, Bill grew up with strong roots, deep values, and a heart shaped early by faith. At just ten years old, he accepted Christ, a commitment that guided him throughout his life and inspired the gentle, servant-hearted way he lived.

From a young age, Bill served as a deacon in his church, faithfully supporting his community with humility and grace. His dedication to service soon extended to his country. He spent four years in the United States Army before pursuing higher education at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida.

Bill’s calling to serve continued with an extraordinary 30-year career in the United States Navy. His time in the Navy took him around the world, forging deep friendships and instilling in him a profound sense of duty. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Bill served with courage and honor, ultimately retiring at the esteemed rank of Commander. He carried the weight of service with humility, never seeking praise but always embodying the values of integrity, loyalty, and sacrifice.

Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years, Joanne Hollingsworth, with whom he shared a lifetime of love, partnership, and unwavering support. He is also preceded by his mother, Mertyle Hollingsworth; his father, Willie Hollingsworth; and his sister, Bonnie Jowers.

He leaves behind a family who adored him and will carry his memory forward with gratitude:

His children: Kim Harmon, Kathy Carey, David Baltimore (Jennifer), and Jacque Spintzyk (Chris)

His grandchildren: Bradley Harmon (Steffany), Jake Harmon (Sami), Megan Himschoot (Greg), William Carey, Clay Baltimore, Tate Baltimore, Anna Norris, Hunter Norris, Delaney Spintzyk, and Nick Spintzyk,

Bill’s life was one defined by faith, love, duty, and humility. He was a man who led by example—steady, patient, and kind. To his family, he was a source of wisdom and comfort; to his friends, a loyal companion; to his country, a true servant and protector. Those blessed to know him will remember his gentle spirit, his devotion to God, and the deep pride he held for the family he and Joanne built together.

Though he is no longer with us, his legacy lives on in the generations he shaped, the values he instilled, and the love he shared so generously. His was a life well-lived, and he leaves this world having given it his very best.

May his memory be a blessing, and may we honor him by living with the same faith, courage, and quiet dignity that filled his remarkable life.

Graveside service will be Saturday December 6th 11:00AM at Evergreen Cemetery. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com