OBITUARY: William Lester “Will” Raney

William “Will” Lester Raney – age 44, passed away October 4, 2024.

Mr. Raney is preceded in death by his brother, Robert “Butch” Raney.

Survived by daughters, Morgan Eady (Dylan), Piper Raney; parents, RL Raney and Jane Raney; fiancé, Ashley Mattox; grandchildren, Reagan Eady, Ellie Eady, Peyton Eady, M.J. Eady; sisters, Shasie Raney; nephews, Dalton Raney, Dustin Raney; survived by cousins and other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2024, at Murfreesboro Funeral Home, with Hubert Cunningham officiating.