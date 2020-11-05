William Grady Haynes, age 86 of Smyrna. He was a native of Rutherford County and was the son of the late, Grady William Haynes, and Kate Crenshaw Haynes, also preceded in death by sister, Katherine Haynes Walkup.

Mr. Haynes was a member of Smyrna Church of Christ and was veteran on the United States Army, a graduate of University of Tennessee Knoxville. He retired after a 40-year career with Purina Mills in St. Louis MO. After his retirement Mr. and Mrs. Haynes moved back to Rutherford County.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Phyllis Haynes; children; Maria Winfree and husband Bob of Murfreesboro, Mark Haynes and wife Catherine of Sevierville, Paul Haynes and wife Sadie of Chicago, Jennifer Haynes Combs of Missouri; grandchildren, Grant Winfree and wife Lauren of Huntsville, Grace Winfree of Arkansas, Hunter Haynes and wife Abigail of Chattanooga, Geordie Haynes of Chattanooga, Samuel Haynes of Henderson, Scarlett Haynes of Chicago, Olivia Haynes of Chattanooga and Colin Schnitzlein, Kiley Schnitzlein both of Missouri; Great-grandchild; Hailey Mae Haynes of Chattanooga.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Christian Family Services; 7955 Big Bend Blvd St. Louis, MO 63119 or Camp Neo-tez 3761 Three Oaks Lane St. Louis, MO 63044.

Visitation will be Saturday 10:00AM until funeral service at 12Noon at Smyrna Church of Christ. Aaron Tremblay, Mark Haynes will officiate. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfincahpel.com