OBITUARY: William George Meiter

William George Meiter, age 82, passed away July 18, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was a native of Alliance, Ohio and retired teacher.

William was preceded in death by his parents, William George, Sr. and Helen Bailey Meiter; and wife, Linda Meiter.

He is survived by his son, Mark A. Meiter of Sebring, Ohio; sister, Diana Evans of Lewisburg, TN; and grandchildren Ashley Meiter of Bay Village, Ohio and Matthew Meiter of North Olmsted, Ohio.

No service is planned at this time.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/