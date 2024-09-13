OBITUARY: William France Suits

Mr. William France Suits, age 89, of Smyrna, TN passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

He was born in Sparks Hill, IL to the late Olen and Katherine Smith Suits.

Mr. Suits proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and Tennessee Air National Guard for a total of 34 years and 11 months. He was an avid woodworker making frames and 3D scrollwork pictures. Mr. Suits also enjoyed playing golf.

Mr. Suits is survived by his son, David Suits and his wife Wanda; brother, J.D. Suits; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Taylor Suits; a son, William Suits; and his sister, Mona Scantlin.

Graveside services with military honors will take place Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 11:00 am at Mapleview Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

