OBITUARY: William Edward “Bill” McEwen

William “Bill” McEwen Obituary William Edward McEwen went home to his Lord and Savior on June 4, 2025. Bill was born to Alma Conoyer and the late Marvin McEwen on March 14, 1968 in St. Charles, MO. Bill shared 11 years with his beautiful bride and best friend Carrie “Care Bear”.

Bill is survived by his wife Carrie; sons Matthew McEwen, Noah Matthews (Ashton), Kai Matthews, Michael “Mikey” White, and Keagan Matthews; siblings Wanda Wilson (Gary), Kathleen Sweetnam (Mark), and Marvin McEwen (Nora); stepbrother Keith Conoyer.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his stepfather Robert Conoyer, and sister Donna McEwen.

Bill valued the Lord and his loved ones more than anything. He showed Carrie and the boys that they were the loves of his life everyday. Bill was the best role model to his boys and strived to be an example of what it takes to be an excellent husband and father. He devoted his life to serving and loving others. “Billiam” was loved by all that were in his orbit. He was in his element working behind the smoker or grill surrounded by his loved ones waiting to cool off in the pool. He had a gravitational pull that sucked everyone in with his hugs, advice, and humor. If you crossed his path as a stranger, you wouldn’t stay that way long. Bill’s endearing nature has created lifelong friends that have become family and his legacy will live on through the love he shared and the impact he had in all the lives he touched. As many would say, he was simply “the best guy”.

Bill excelled in a variety of industries in his life including making some of the best barbecue at “The Pit” to helping contractors and families in Middle Tennessee with lumber sales. He most recently spent his time serving Crosslin Building Supply in Eagleville, TN. While Bill excelled professionally, his biggest accomplishment was his family of which he was so proud. Bill will forever be loved and missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

The family will receive friends for visitation, June 16, 2025 1pm – 2pm, Immediately followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2pm at the LifePoint Church (Smyrna Campus) 506 Legacy Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167