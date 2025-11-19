OBITUARY: William Donald Denton

William Donald Denton, born on May 8, 1963, in Jeffersonville, Indiana, passed away on November 15, 2025, in Smyrna, Tennessee at 62 years of age.

William, affectionately known as Bill, was preceded in death by his beloved parents, James and Wilma Denton. He is survived by his devoted wife, Karen Denton, whom he married on October 15, 1999, in a heartfelt ceremony on the shores of Mexico Beach, Florida. Their union spanned an incredible 31 years, marked by love and companionship that stood the test of time.

Throughout his life, Bill was a man of many talents and passions. He held a variety of jobs that showcased his diverse skills, including roles as a motivational speaker, stand-up comedian, and a professional photographer. However, his favorite and most cherished position was that of a DJ for the morning show at Oyster Radio in Eastpoint, Florida. His love for music shone brightly, as he often entertained as a wedding singer and delighted in the joy of karaoke.

Bill’s heart was as expansive as his talents. He had an unwavering love for animals, particularly his seven beloved cats, whom he affectionately referred to as his fur children. His passion for animals was only rivaled by his love for people. Bill was a true embodiment of kindness; he never met a stranger and went out of his way to make everyone feel warm, included, and accepted. With an absolutely huge heart, he believed in treating everyone with dignity and respect, fostering connections that transcended barriers.

In addition to his beloved wife, Bill leaves behind two stepdaughters, Alyson Gibson and Amber Cox, and six cherished grandchildren: Madison Gibson, Kyle Gibson, Kaiden Cox, Karson Cox, Linkoln Cox, and Lyla Cox. Each of them held a special place in his heart, and he took immense pride in being a loving stepfather and grandfather.

Bill was also known for his love of cars, which he often joked was his “third love” after his wife and cats. His hobbies and interests reflected a zest for life, and he thrived on sharing joy with those around him. He devoted time to volunteering with the Rutherford County Cat Rescue, showcasing his compassion and commitment to helping animals in need.

A Funeral service for Bill will be held on Friday November 21, 2025, at 1:00 PM at All Saints Episcopal Church 1401 Lee Victory Parkway. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. While the service will be intimate, it will undoubtedly be filled with the love and memories of a man who touched so many lives.

In Lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests to make donations to your local humane society. As we remember William Donald Denton, we celebrate a life defined by love, laughter, and a relentless spirit of kindness. His legacy will forever be etched in the hearts of all who were blessed to know him.

Rest in peace, dear Bill; your warmth and spirit will live on in the fond memories you created with everyone you encountered.