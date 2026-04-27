OBITUARY: William Cleveland Robertson

William Cleveland Robertson, age 61, of Lascassas, Tennessee, passed away the evening of Thursday, April 23, 2026, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Albert and Carolyn Stockling Robertson.

William is survived by his wife of 37 years, Karen Robertson; sons, Bryan Robertson and Chris Robertson and his wife Kat; grandchildren, Flynn Robertson and Elena Robertson; brother, Jerry Robertson and his wife Renee; and stepfather James Hollingsworth and his wife Linda.

William was a long time truck driver for the United States Postal Service.

As were his wishes, his family will celebrate him privately. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

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