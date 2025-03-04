OBITUARY: William Clayton Cox, Sr

William Clayton Cox, Sr “Bill”, age 74 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro. Bill was born in Nashville, Tennessee, grew up in Joelton, TN and was a son of the late William Robert Cox, Sr. and Joan Marie Jamison Cox. He was also preceded in death by siblings Mike Cox (and wife Kathy), Ashland City, TN & Jimmy Cox, Madison, TN.

Bill was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. He was at his happiest when he was spending time with his family boating, fishing, camping, listening to music, and grilling out. He started his work career in the U.S. Army as a crypto machine operator stationed on the DMZ of Korea, then worked for several years in the funeral home industry in California. He became an over-the-road truck driver for 30+ years before his retirement in 2018.

Bill is survived by beloved wife of 52 years, Billie Jean Cox; a son, Clay Cox (Karen); granddaughter, Elaina Cox; siblings, Linda Cross (Harry), Gonzales, LA; Bobby Cox (Sandra), Joelton, TN; fur babies, Remi & Sammy; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

No services are scheduled currently, and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels. An online guestbook is available for the Cox family at www.woodfinchapel.com.