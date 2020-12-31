William Chase Ledbetter, Jr. died on December 28, 2020 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Rutherford, Co. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Sally Langford Scott Ledbetter and by daughter Juliet Scott Ledbetter Sanders. He was a Ruling Elder of The First Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by son William Chase Ledbetter, III and his wife Betsy Pool Ledbetter of Nashville, Tennessee, Davidson Co. as well as grandson William Chase Ledbetter, IV and great granddaughter Aria Maya Ledbetter of West Lafayette, Indiana, Tippecanoe Co. He is also survived by son James Byrn Ledbetter and his wife Sara McAshan Kelly Ledbetter and grandchildren James Byrn Ledbetter, Jr. and Audrey McAshan Ledbetter, all of Houston, Texas, Harris Co.

There will be a private graveside Service of Witness To The Resurrection on Saturday, January 9th and 11:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery, with Rev. John A. Hinkle, Jr. and Rev. Bobby Harding presiding. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a suggested memorial would be to the First Presbyterian Church Legacy Fund, 201 North Spring Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 37130.

