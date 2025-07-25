OBITUARY: William Charles Cartwright

William Cartwright was born to James and Clothea Cartwright in Highland Park, Michigan in the year of our lord 1955. He stood as the second eldest of five children. After his father passed, William took on the role of the protector of his home, giver of wisdom and a gentle giant.

Using his impressive perseverance, he would clear a field to repair a single root or disassemble a car to clean a single rug. His generosity knew no bounds. Life had taught him to work without tiring, move without straining and live without containment.

An angel of both strength and size, William would use his gifts to assist others as only he could. Never asking for much in return, holding himself to the highest standards in both his professional and personal life. Where others would look at the size of a job and become weak, William would confidently tackle the work, without so much as a sigh. He never feared labor.

He spoke his mind, giving the truth as he saw fit. His strength hid his softer nature, as anyone who spent time with him will tell you. In his tired hours he could talk the night away with stories of his travels, and adventures.

His life was simple. Get up early, find work, come home late, repeat. Never one to take a handout, this gentle giant taught through example the value of a job well done.

As the sun sets on this mountain of a man, we take comfort in the knowing he will sit at the table with his father James, mother Clothea, brother Luther and sister Lynetta, captivating them with his stories of his adventures and the tales of a rich life lived well.

He is survived by his sister Charlotte, brother Leonard, his sister-in-law Patricia and a host of nieces and nephews. We Love You William. May you finally rest in peace.

