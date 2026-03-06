William “Butch” Franklin Hamby, age 65, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2026 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Hamby.

He is survived by his wife of 42-years, Melanie Hamby; children, Matthew Hamby (Shelby), Jonathan Hamby, Caroline Foster (Brian), Catherine Battle (Tyler), and Gracie Hamby; beloved grandchildren, Everly, Henry, Margaret, Emmaline, Corban, and Josie; parents, Bill and Nancy Hamby; sister, Pam Kaker; brothers, Chuck Hamby (Beth) and David Hamby (Deanna); mother in law, Diana Redmon; brother in law, Jeff Redmon (Heidi); several nieces, nephews, and many other family and close friends.

Butch was a devoted, founding member and deacon of New Vision Baptist Church, where he led a men’s small group for 30-years. He moved to Murfreesboro from Mt. Juliet to attend and play football at Middle Tennessee State University. Several years after graduation, Butch and Melanie started Southern Creations Landscaping, and have since owned and operated the business in Murfreesboro for 39-years. Butch was passionate about spending time with his wife, six (6) children, six (6) grandchildren, and large extended family, mostly in their own backyard and family barn.

Butch’s life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make straight your paths.” Butch lived out this truth and impacted everyone he crossed paths with, leaving a legacy that will long be remembered.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, March 6, 2026 from 4:00-7:00 PM at New Vision Baptist Church and again Saturday, March 7, from 10:30 AM until time of the service. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Liberty, TN.

Memorial donations may be made to Kids Across America or Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).

