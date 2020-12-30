William “Bill” J. Colligan, was born May 10, 1962, age 58 of Murfreesboro, TN, formally of Brentwood, NY and Dover, PA passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020. He was the son of the late John W. Colligan and Mildred Leitgeb Colligan.

Bill is survived by his wife of 37 years and childhood sweetheart Georgeann “Bonnie” Brown Colligan and their dog Harley of Murfreesboro, TN. Bill is the beloved father of four children; daughter Catherine Ryan Colligan and husband Shaun Humphries of Murfreesboro, TN, daughter Kelly Patricia Barker and husband Adam Barker of York, PA, son John James Colligan of Enola, PA, daughter Cassie Rose Colligan of Murfreesboro, TN. He also leaves behind his sister Catherine “Cathy” Potter and brother-in-law William “Bill” Potter of York, PA. Sister-in-law Catherine Brown Parkoff and husband Barry Parkoff. He is the “Pop Pop” of three grandchildren Bryant John Humphries of Murfreesboro, TN, Adaline Zoey Barker and Ian John Barker of Dover, PA. Nieces and Nephews Jason Robert Yerk and wife Melanie Yerk, Meredith Ryan Yerk and partner Charles Okraku, Caitlin Mary Lynn and husband Steven Lynn, Kristin Ann Potter and fiancé Raul Galarza Jr., and Godson Kevin John Potter. Great nieces and nephews Alexandria, Conner and Lillian DeVall, Charlemane Okraku. Along with many cousins and friends

Bill was a hard-working loving man who loved to joke around and loved the NY Giants. Bill loved and lived life to the fullest. Bill loved spending time with his family and friends his hobbies were wood working, yard sales, fishing, boating, and dancing. Nicknamed “Uncle Bill” by his downtown Nashville family and “Big Shotz” he was always there to listen and offered to help in any way he could. Bill was a volunteer fire fighter in Schoharie, NY and a member of the Dover Township fire police in Dover, PA. Bill will be missed by so many.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to your local Police, Fire, or EMS.

Visitation will be held at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020 with service to follow immediately after. In honor of Bill’s love of sports wear your favorite team shirt or jersey. Due to COVID masks are required. For those unable to attend there will be a Zoom meeting setup for the service.