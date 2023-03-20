OBITUARY: William ‘Bill’ Hill

William “Bill” Hill, age 92 of Murfreesboro, TN passed peacefully Friday, March 17, 2023, after a brief illness with his family at his side.

He was born, raised, and lived most of his life in Tomkins Cove, Stoney Point, NY.

Bill was an avid sportsman and he excelled at most everything, especially fishing, hunting, bowling, golfing, bird watching and many more. He was a proud member of the Sons of the American Revolution and enjoyed history and westerns. Lord knows he lived life to the fullest.

Bill was the son of the late William Thomas and Alice Bulson Hill. He was also preceded in death by his wife of many years, Barbara; a son, Curtis Hill, and infants, Norman and Baby Val.

Survivors include a daughter, Lynne (Michael) Parkinson of Murfreesboro; four grandchildren, Darcy (Dan) Schroer of Dallas, TX, Aimee (Sean) Baggett of Leipers Fork, TN, William G. (Sarah) Hill of Sedgewick, KS, Sarah (Michael) Parkinson of Nashville, TN; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Hill will be cremated and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Private burial will be in Mt. Repose Cemetery in Stony Point, NY.

Memorials in memory of Bill may be made to the charity of your choice, and an online guestbook is available for the Hill family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

