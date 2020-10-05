William “Bill” A. Morefield, age 85, of LaVergne, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 2, 2020. A native of Davidson County, and a long-time resident of Hickman County, he was the son of the late Carter E. and Cora Bell White Morefield. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Yvonne Morefield; and brothers, Bobby Ray Morefield and Thomas Edward Morefield.

He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Daley and her husband Eugene; brother, Owen Page Lyle; grandsons, Bryan Baggett and William Barr; along with much loving extended family.

Mr. Morefield was a member of Smyrna Church of Christ. He was a retired Printer with Capitol Engraving and later with Rich Printing. Bill was an avid golfer and loved to bowl. He also was a disaster relief worker, chasing hurricanes and tornadoes, with the St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro.

He will be loved and missed by his family and friends.

Memorials in memory of Bill can be made to the Smyrna Church of Christ benevolence fund.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna at 2:00 p.m. Minister Aaron Tremblay will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.