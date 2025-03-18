OBITUARY: William Anthony Etheridge

With heavy hearts, we share the unexpected passing of William Anthony Etheridge, who left this world far too soon.

William was a devoted father, son, brother, grandson, and friend. His life was tragically cut short in a senseless accident, leaving behind a family who deeply loved him and a community forever touched by his kindness.

William was a man of unwavering love—his big bear hugs could make anyone feel safe and cherished. He found joy in fishing, baseball, and above all, family. No matter how busy life got, he always made time for the things he loved. He even kept a fishing pole in his work van, ready to cast a few lines whenever he found a pond along the way. That was William—always finding a way to enjoy life’s simple moments.

His greatest joy was being a father to his three children, Bellaa Emerton (13), Carsen Etheridge (9), and Owen Etheridge (6), who will carry on his love, kindness, and adventurous spirit with the help of their mothers, Jessica Emerton (Bellaa) and Shelby Knowles (Carsen and Owen).

He is survived by his parents, Brian and Chrisy Etheridge, his sister Caitlyn Etheridge, and his brothers Gavin Etheridge, Chase Etheridge, and Jaron Etheridge, who all grew up together in Murfreesboro, TN. He also leaves behind his beloved Nana, Rosann Hurst of Brentwood, TN, and his grandparents Bruce and Christine Jennings of Murfreesboro, TN.

As we grieve this heartbreaking loss, we take comfort in knowing that William is now reunited in heaven with his Papa, Bill Hurst (Chrisy’s father) and his Papa, Mark McAlister (Brian’s father), both of whom left this world before him. We know they are welcoming him with open arms.

William’s passing is an immeasurable loss, and we will forever cherish the memories, laughter, and love he gave so freely. His presence could light up a room, and his generosity and warmth will be missed beyond words.

Visitation will be 1from :00 until time of service at 3:00 PM, Thursday, March 20, 2025 to honor and celebrate William’s life at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. We welcome all who knew and loved William to join us in remembering him.

Supporting His Children’s Future – To honor William’s memory and ensure the future of his three young children, we have set up an account to provide for their future, in lieu of flowers or food. Contributions can be made at [Bank Name] under the ‘[Etheridge Children’s Fund]. Your kindness and generosity mean the world to our family during this time.

Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers during this heartbreaking time. Your love and support mean the world to us.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email