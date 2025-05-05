OBITUARY: William Andrew ‘Bill’ Boller

William Andrew “Bill” Boller, age 71, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Bill was the son of the late Robert Andrew and Mary Lou Elizabeth Johnson Boller.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Boller; sons, Andrew Joseph Boller and Cory Boller and his wife Rachel Boller; brother, Craig Boller and his wife Patty; and sister, Cindy Hayes and her husband Larry.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be on Saturday, June 7, 2025 from Two O’clock until Four O’clock at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129.

