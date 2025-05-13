OBITUARY: Willene B. Reynolds

Mrs. Willene B. Reynolds of Greenville, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Bethany Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Nashville, Tennessee.

Willene was born February 1, 1947, in Greenville, Alabama, to the late William “Bill” Henry Eady and Clara Mae Kendrick Eady. She was a 1966 graduate of Greenville High School.

Willene married the love of her life, Lonnie Patrick “Pat” Reynolds, on December 14, 1968.

During her career, Willene worked as a cosmetologist at Cinderella Beauty Shop, Marilyn’s Beauty Shop, and The Vanity Beauty Shop in Greenville.

After retirement, she enjoyed time with her devoted husband of 55 years, Pat, along with family and friends.

Willene was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Patrick Reynolds; her parents, William “Bill” Eady and Clara Mae Kendrick Eady; foster parents, Zollie B. Blackmon and Eva Eady Blackmon; in-laws, Lonnie and Katie Rae Reynolds; sister-in-law Kathy (Reynolds) Starr; and brother-in-law Jack Starr.

Willene is survived by her son, William (Jane) Reynolds; daughter, Christy (Michael) Wilson; grandchildren Ashley Maheu (Zack), Bethany Landis (Darren), Delaney Orem (Hunter), Matthew Shivers, Caleb Wilson (Elizabeth), Joshua Wilson, Matthew Wilson; and great-grandchildren Caden Maheu, Madilyn Maheu, and Emma Landis.

A private family viewing will be held on Thursday, May 15, 2025, from 2:30-3:30 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna, 203 North Lowry Street in Smyrna, Tennessee. Burial will follow at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, Tennessee.