OBITUARY: Willard George Smith

Willard George Smith of Lebanon, Tennessee was born Nov 19, 1955. He left this world on Nov 15, 2025, just 4 days short of his 70th birthday.

He was born the son of Merrill L. and Dorothy M. Smith in Ravenna, Ohio and leaves his memory behind to his daughter Abbey Meyer (Joel) and her children Leo and Knox Meyer of St. Louis, MO and his son Dylan Smith of Waterloo, IL. He is also survived by his sister, Lynne Smith Steppe of Barboursville, VA and several cousins and dear friends.

Willard graduated from Ravenna High School in the class of 1974. He received a degree in nuclear engineering from Penn State University and studied MRI technology at University of Pittsburgh. Anyone that knew Will, knew his greatest love was music. He played in several bands over the years, Sherriff in the 1980’s and Lemming Factor more recently. His music allowed him many opportunities over the years and allowed him to come in contact with many famous people. Later in his adult life he relocated to the Nashville area to pursue his dreams.

A gathering of remembrance will be planned at a later date. As a memorial, any donations could be made in his name to Gibson Gives (www.gibsonfoundation.org/projects) to further inspire the power of music through guitars.

Willard’s body gave donation through Tennessee Donation Services, giving the gift of life and hope to those in need.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital, Tristar Centennial Hospital and Select Specialty Hospital for his care throughout this recent journey.

“I am tired, I am weak, I am worn. Take my hand oh precious Lord, lead me home.”