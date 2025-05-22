OBITUARY: Will Edwin Kennedy

Will Edwin Kennedy age 61 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday April 12, 2025.

Will was born June 2, 1959. He lived his entire life in Tennessee where he graduated from Riverdale High School and was a member of the ROTC.

He also enlisted in the Air Force where he studied Heavy Equipment Operations. He also worked at the Veterans Administration Hospital where he officially retired after 20 years.

Will was preceded in death by his grandparents William P Kennedy and Mary Jane Ida Arvilla Swann, Enoch Cyrus Hobbs and Mary Geneva Robinson. His parents George Jackson Kennedy and Mary Martha Hobbs and his wife, Lisa “Lee” Louise Glarner.

Will is survived by his fiancée Tia Lau and one son, Nicholas Jackson “Nick” Kennedy and one daughter Ashley Wagener and grandsons Warren Wagener and Noah Sprankle.

Will had two siblings Joyce Geneva Pitts and Mary Jane (Leo) Stacks. He also had many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Years later Will reconnected with his grade school sweetheart Tia. Will and Tia shared a cherished love that seemed to bring out the best of each other. They seemed happier and smiled more every time we saw them. They seemed so in love.

After Will officially retired, he became part of St. Claire Senior Center where he entertained through plays, skits, and Karaoke singing. Will was known for helping others and sharing his love of music.

He wrote his own music, poems and he even taught himself how to play guitar. He loved writing music! His goal in life was to make everyone happy.

Will loved it when his daughter Ashley joined him early in the morning to sing songs with him. Will was the youngest of three siblings: Mary, Joyce and Will. His father passed away when Will was about 2 years old. However, our mother was always there with us. Will was her baby boy and we all spoiled him.

There were several times that Will got in trouble with Mom, and we tried to protect Will from her. Will got away with it, but Joyce and I got in trouble. We had so much fun growing up. Our mom played basketball with us, and we went to the library every Saturday morning.

Of course, we were always at Calvary Chapel Baptist Mission whenever the doors were open.

Rest in peace, Will.

(Celebration of Life at First Baptist Church, Murfreesboro, TN. May 4th 2025, 2 P.M.)