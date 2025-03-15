OBITUARY: Will “Bubba” Talley, Jr.

Will “Bubba” Allen Talley, Jr., age 52, passed away Wednesday, March 12, 2025. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late William Allen Talley, Sr. and Brenda Lucille Odom.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Jennifer Talley; daughters, Tierra Talley and Jayla Talley; brother, Justin Odom; nephews, Brynden Odom, Bradley Chambers, Justin Odom, Jr., and Tyler St. Laurent (Jessica); nieces, Kinsley Odom and Shelby Ingram (Andrew); father and mother in law, Bobby and Becky Lamberth; brother and sister in law, Chris and Carolyn Lamberth; along with several great nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other family and friends.

Bubba enjoyed his cars and guns, dancing, and making people laugh. He was always telling jokes or creating funny nicknames for his closest family and friends. Although he loved being the life of the party, he would tell you that “his girls” are what meant the most to him. He was a proud and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, March 22, 2025 from 1:00-3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. Memorial service will begin at 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Journey Pure of Murfreesboro.