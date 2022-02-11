Wiley Preston, Jr., age 82, passed away February 8, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked at Bridgestone. He was a member of Walter Hill First Baptist Church.

Wiley was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley Preston, Sr., and Bessie Mai Helton Preston; sister, Clara Thomas; and granddaughter, Hope Preston.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Sue Preston; sons, Troy Preston, Tracy Preston, Michael Preston, Sr.; grandchildren, Olivia, Michael Anthony, II; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, February 18, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers with Shelby Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422